Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2022 earnings at $14.27 EPS.

ABG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $102.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

