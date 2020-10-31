Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for AudioCodes Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AudioCodes in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AudioCodes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $857.21 million, a P/E ratio of 120.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 54.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 55,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter worth $1,599,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 86.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 103.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

