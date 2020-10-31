Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,022,000 after buying an additional 1,538,835 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,133,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 285,432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,582,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.