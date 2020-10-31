Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,552,963,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,168.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,890.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

