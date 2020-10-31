Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,441 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.93. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.