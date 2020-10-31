Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.4% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,890.12. The firm has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

