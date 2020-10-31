Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2,890.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

