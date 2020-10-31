Brokers Set Expectations for Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

ADP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.38.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.64. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after buying an additional 2,030,189 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,942,000 after buying an additional 80,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.