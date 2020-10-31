Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. AMS Capital Ltda raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 593.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 11,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $2,056,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in VeriSign by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in VeriSign by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at $43,045,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $1,241,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,864,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,226 shares of company stock worth $17,321,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $190.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

