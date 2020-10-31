Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,532.52.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,168.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,890.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

