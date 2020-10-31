Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.23% of Accel Entertainment worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $2,712,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $471,000.

ACEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ACEL opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

