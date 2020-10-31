72 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,168.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,890.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $964,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

