Confluence Wealth Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 153.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,890.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

