Confluence Wealth Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Confluence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 153.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,890.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for AudioCodes Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for AudioCodes Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc.
Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,441 Crown Castle International Corp.
Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,441 Crown Castle International Corp.
Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report