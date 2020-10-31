Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $215,000 Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $180.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.39. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $215.29.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

