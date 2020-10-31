Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,890.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

