Brokers Issue Forecasts for Celanese Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

NYSE CE opened at $113.51 on Thursday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 3,158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.07%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

