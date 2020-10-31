Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $11.71 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,168.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,890.12. The company has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.