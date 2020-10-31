Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 437,448 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 437,448 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,049,969.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,861.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.