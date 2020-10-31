Truist Securiti Comments on TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEL. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of TEL opened at $96.88 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.61.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

