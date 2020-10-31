NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXPI. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $135.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,930.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Earnings History and Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NXP Semiconductors Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share
NXP Semiconductors Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share
Wyndham Destinations, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share
Wyndham Destinations, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. Increased by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. Increased by Analyst
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s FY2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s FY2021 Earnings
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Issued By William Blair
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Issued By William Blair
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 835 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc.
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 835 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report