NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXPI. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $135.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,930.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

