Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WYND. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $11,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 121.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 408,568 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 362.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 404,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,929,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 355,357 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

