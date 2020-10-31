FY2021 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $94,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

