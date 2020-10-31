Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $26.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $26.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.86.

Shares of SHW opened at $687.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $693.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.87. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $725.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,281 shares of company stock valued at $53,964,776. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

