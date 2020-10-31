FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.40.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

