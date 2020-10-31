State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 835 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of The Trade Desk worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total value of $661,874.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,313,399.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $2,875,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.07.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $566.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $675.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 228.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.