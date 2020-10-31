The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 298.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

NYSE HSY opened at $137.46 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.12.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

