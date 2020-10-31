State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

WST opened at $272.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.45. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $303.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

