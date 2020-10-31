Ethic Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BBDO opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.09. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

