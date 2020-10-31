Ethic Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,321 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Ethic Inc. owned 0.06% of Evolution Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

EPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

