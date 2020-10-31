Ethic Inc. Has $60,000 Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.