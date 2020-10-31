Ethic Inc. Reduces Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,643 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 9.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 113,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 171,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 64,294 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $5.30 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $44.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.