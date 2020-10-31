Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,946 WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,524,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPX. Johnson Rice lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.04.

WPX stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

