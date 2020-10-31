Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.