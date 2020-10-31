Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,907 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $20,222,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,577,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 1,888,842 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,498,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,405,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE NLY opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.