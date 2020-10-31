Ethic Inc. Buys New Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,876 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 87.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,192,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,419 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,761,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,543,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,382 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,268,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $5,261,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBD. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

