Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 15.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $14.23 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

