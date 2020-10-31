Ethic Inc. Buys New Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,876 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after buying an additional 1,318,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

