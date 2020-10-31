Ethic Inc. Trims Stock Position in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Ethic Inc. lessened its position in shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 599,910 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in LG Display during the second quarter worth about $612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 55,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.