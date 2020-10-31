Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,192,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archrock by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,699,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 359,369 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth $10,546,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,247,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 621,190 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 966,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archrock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 2.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.