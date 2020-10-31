Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2,622.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

GNL opened at $14.23 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.