Ethic Inc. Sells 9,145 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ethic Inc. cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after buying an additional 6,571,557 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,999 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,583,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

