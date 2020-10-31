Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 12,447 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.59.

Shares of HP opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.02. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

