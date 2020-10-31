12,447 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. Cowen lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.59.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

