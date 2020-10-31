Ethic Inc. Sells 9,145 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 231,338 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 41,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -432.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

