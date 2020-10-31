Ethic Inc. Decreases Position in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth about $79,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

