JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,377 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $98.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.