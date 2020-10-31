M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $204,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $219.66 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $235.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.44 and a 200-day moving average of $198.81. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

