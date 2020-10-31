M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 935 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $841,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.44 and a 200-day moving average of $198.81. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $235.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.