616 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cintas by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,717,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Cintas by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $314.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $358.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

