M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $205,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cintas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 22.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

CTAS opened at $314.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.87. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $358.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

